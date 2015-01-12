‘Penny Dreadful’ returns in April, check out the bloody creepy first trailer

If you thought things were bloody twisted in the first season of “Penny Dreadful,” it looks like the second season is about to up the ante.

Showtime announced on Monday (January 12) at the Television Critics Association press tour that “Penny Dreadful” will return on April 26, airing in the 10 p.m. hour.

The 9 p.m. hour will be filled with “Nurse Jackie” (premiering on April 12) and then, at 9:30, the series premiere of “Happy-ish,” which was only formally ordered today.

“Happyish,” which will always be associated with its original incarnation with Philip Seymour Hoffman, stars Steve Coogan, Kathryn Hahn and Bradley Whitford now.

Shalom Auslander created “Happyish,” which is currently shooting in New York.

“Shalom has a unique comedic voice,” states Showtime President David Nevins. “He is smart, provocative and thoughtful. I know he”s going to make viewers laugh, but he”s also going to push a few buttons while doing it.”

But let's get back to “Penny Dreadful.” Before the TCA panel for the acclaimed Victorian horror mash-up, Showtime debuted an ultra-twisted new trailer that heavily features Helen McCrory, who was a supporting player last season and will be a the major Season 2 big bad.

Check out the two-plus minute trailer: