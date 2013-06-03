Watch: People react to the horrifying Red Wedding on ‘Game of Thrones’

How did you react to last night’s devastating episode of “Game of Thrones”? Did you sit in silence for a full ten minutes, just staring at your hands and wondering how the world will even keep on spinning? Maybe you ordered a pizza and a bucket of ice cream, or called an ex to come over and cuddle? If you’re fortunate, whatever your reaction happened to be, it wasn’t caught on video and uploaded to to YouTube so the whole world might see you at your very most vulnerable.
But the people in this compilation video? Not so lucky. You might even say they’re the Starks of Sunday night TV viewers.
And now, I’m off to hold a private funeral for my very dear TV character friends.
Read the book, saw “Red” coming. My reaction when it happened in the book was a lot like the photos. Let’s just hope they don’t throw Catelyn’s naked body in the river like they did in print…
Hey, thanks for the potential spoiler for anyone who hasn’t read the books.
Gary SF – You’re welcome! I thought about it and decided that even if they include it, best to be prepared. It’s not like you don’t know what happened to her already…
Don’t read through comments on a show with a predetermined outcome, especially on an article about people (the YouTube recorders) that know what others don’t (the people that react in the video). Seriously, do you think you can just dig and dig through all this info online and not hit a spoiler? Really? And you’re gonna be upset with Tracy? Come on.