Watch: People react to the horrifying Red Wedding on ‘Game of Thrones’

06.03.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

How did you react to last night’s devastating episode of “Game of Thrones”? Did you sit in silence for a full ten minutes, just staring at your hands and wondering how the world will even keep on spinning? Maybe you ordered a pizza and a bucket of ice cream, or called an ex to come over and cuddle? If you’re fortunate, whatever your reaction happened to be, it wasn’t caught on video and uploaded to to YouTube so the whole world might see you at your very most vulnerable.

But the people in this compilation video? Not so lucky. You might even say they’re the Starks of Sunday night TV viewers.

And now, I’m off to hold a private funeral for my very dear TV character friends.

