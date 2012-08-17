‘Perception’ gets second season green light at TNT

TNT has ordered a second season of “Perception,” the drama starring Emmy winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”) and Former teen idol Rachael Leigh Cook (“She”s All That”).

The drama centers on Dr. Daniel Pierce (McCormack), a professor of neuroscience professor with paranoid schizophrenia who is recruited by the FBI to help a former student-turned-agent named Kate Moretti (Cook) solve complex cases.

The cast also includes Arjay Smith (“The Day After Tomorrow”), Kelly Rowan (“The O.C.”) and LeVar Burton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”).

“‘Perception’ has captured the imagination of TNT’s audience of armchair detectives with wonderfully intricate cases, emotionally charged situations and, of course, a terrific cast led by Eric McCormack,” said TNT executive Michael Wright. “Daniel Pierce is a truly unique and fascinating addition to television’s pantheon of crime solvers. We look forward to seeing where ‘Perception’ takes us next.”

TNT has ordered 13 episodes for the second season, which will air sometime in 2013.

The show was created by executive producer Ken Biller (“Smallville”) and co-executive producer Mike Sussman (“Star Trek: Enterprise”). McCormack also serves as producer.



“Perception” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.