‘Perception’ gets second season green light at TNT

08.17.12 6 years ago

TNT has ordered a second season of “Perception,” the drama starring Emmy winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”) and Former teen idol Rachael Leigh Cook (“She”s All That”).

The drama centers on Dr. Daniel Pierce (McCormack), a professor of neuroscience professor with paranoid schizophrenia who is recruited by the FBI to help a former student-turned-agent named Kate Moretti (Cook) solve complex cases. 

The cast also includes Arjay Smith (“The Day After Tomorrow”), Kelly Rowan (“The O.C.”) and LeVar Burton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”).

“‘Perception’ has captured the imagination of TNT’s audience of armchair detectives with wonderfully intricate cases, emotionally charged situations and, of course, a terrific cast led by Eric McCormack,” said TNT executive Michael Wright. “Daniel Pierce is a truly unique and fascinating addition to television’s pantheon of crime solvers. We look forward to seeing where ‘Perception’ takes us next.” 

TNT has ordered 13 episodes for the second season, which will air sometime in 2013.

The show was created by executive producer Ken Biller (“Smallville”) and co-executive producer Mike Sussman (“Star Trek: Enterprise”). McCormack also serves as producer.

“Perception” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Around The Web

TAGSEric McCormackperceptionRachael Leigh Cooktnt

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP