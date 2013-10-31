‘Pet Sematary’ remake moving forward with ’28 Weeks Later’ director

“Pet Sematary” is rising from the dead once again.
Paramount has set “28 Weeks Later” director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo to helm a remake of the 1989 horror film, itself based on the bestselling Stephen King novel of the same name. According to Variety, which broke the story, Matt Greenberg (“1408”) and David Kajganich (“The Invasion”) wrote the script for the film, which is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura.
“Pet Sematary” tells the story of a young family beset by tragedy just after moving into a new home located near a mystical graveyard where anything buried comes back to life – but with terrible consequences. The original film directed by Mary Lambert grossed more than $57 million on an $11.5 million budget; it was followed by the less-successful “Pet Sematary Two” starring Anthony Edwards and Edward Furlong.
Fresnadillo last directed the 2011 horror film “Intruders” starring Clive Owen.
