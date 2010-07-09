Pete Wentz announces post-Fall Out Boy project Black Cards

Since he and his band declared an official hiatus, Pete Wentz has been looking for something to do. This week, the band bassist and songwriter announced the birth of his new music project, Black Cards.

In a post on the project website, the 31-year-old musician wrote “The takeover, the break is indeed over… When FOB went on hiatus, I wasn”t really sure what to do with myself. I know I wanted to keep traveling the world with my family. We had been to Jamaica recently. I spent a lot of time hanging around the beaches and I started to get inspired again by [reggae] songs like ‘Two Sevens Clash’ and ‘Warriors.'”

Samples of two songs “Beating in My Chest” and “Club Called Heaven” sit at the bottom of the page, both with an unnamed, high register female singer. He’s denied pulling a How To Destroy Angels; it’s not his wife Ashlee Simpson behind the mic. The urban Top 40, dance and R&B-influences also sound unlike Wentz’ usual rock material with FOB.

I started collaborating via email with my friend Sam [Hollander], who I knew from working on ‘As Cruel as School Children,'” Wentz continued. “He had been listening to a lot of old British stuff and we mashed that with the island vibe in the studio. I wanted to try a female vocalist cos I couldn’t imagine trying to replace [FOB singer] Patrick [Stump]. Combine all this with my nonsense and ideas. Stuff I could never write or never had a perspective to write from in FOB… know this won’t be for everyone but honestly its a chance for me to try something different. I remain Fall Out Boy’s #1 fan.”

No word yet when to expect a new album or even complete songs, though the outfit’s Twitter account may prove helpful for such mysteries.

Patrick Stump, meanwhile, is working on a solo album, previously thought to be released this summer.

What do you think of Pete Wentz’ new material with Black Cards?