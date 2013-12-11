Peter Berg abandoning plans for new ‘Friday Night Lights’ movie

(CBR) “Clear eyes, full hearts, can”t do.”

That”s Peter Berg”s new motto when it comes to continuing the beloved TV series “Friday Night Lights” as a feature film. In a recent interview with Collider, Berg revealed he”s abandoned plans to bring Dillon football to the big-screen, saying that one movie and an Emmy-winning television series is more than enough.

“There”s not gonna be a movie,” he said. “We talked about it, some people thought it was a good idea, some didn”t; I”ve come to believe it”s probably not a good idea and I seriously doubt it”s gonna happen.”

Berg”s new stance on the “Friday Night Lights” movie seemingly falls in line with actor Kyle Chandler”s position, based on comments Connie Britton made earlier in the year. For what it”s worth, one of the stalwart “FNL” stars, Taylor Kitsch, agrees with Berg about abandoning the idea for a new movie.

“I”m not doing it. I”m never gonna be in that movie,” Kitsch, who played Tim “Texas Forever” Riggins, told Vulture. “There was already a movie! And the show ended fuckin” spot-on. We”re good.”