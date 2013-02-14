Peter Dinklage reportedly playing main ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ villain

Peter Dinklage is going bad for “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

At least that’s according to Variety, which is reporting that the “Game of Thrones” actor – whose casting was first announced by director Bryan Singer via Twitter yesterday – will be taking on the role of the “main antagonist” in the superhero sequel.

So which villain will Dinklage be playing? No such details were provided in the Variety article, though one distinct possibility is Doctor Bolivar Trask, creator of the mutant-hunting robots known as Sentinels who serve as the central villains in the “Days of Future Past” comic-book storyline by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Of course, seeing as actor Bill Duke played that role in Brett Ratner’s “X-Men: The Last Stand,” Dinklage would essentially be taking over the part if the theory proves accurate.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is slated for release on July 18, 2014.

Any other ideas on who Dinklage might be playing? Sound off with your theories in the comments.