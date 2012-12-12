Peter Jackson plans to shoot ‘Adventures of Tintin’ sequel next year

Certified workaholic Peter Jackson is adding yet another film project to his already-packed schedule.

The “Hobbit” director, currently mired in the worldwide press tour for “An Unexpected Journey,” told a group of European journalists on Wednesday that he’s looking to shoot the performance-capture for his planned “Adventures of Tintin” sequel at some point next year, with a release eyed for 2015.

The news was reported by Belgian entertainment site RTBF (thanks to Bleeding Cool for the heads up).

Of course, Jackson already has post-production on the final two “Hobbit” entries to worry about (the second and third films are slated for release in 2013 and 2014), so his plate is already rather full. Nevertheless, a workhorse like him always finds a way.

The revelation that Jackson would direct a “Tintin” follow-up came back in February, when Steven Spielberg – who directed the first film to the tune of around $370 million worldwide – told Total Film that he and Jackson would be swapping places for the second movie (Spielberg will serve solely as a producer this time around, which was the extent of Jackson’s involvement on the first entry).

“I wanted to do it, but Peter has to because we made a deal,” said Spielberg at the time. “I said, ‘I”ll direct the first one, you direct the second one.” And Peter, of course, is going to do it right after he finishes photography on ‘The Hobbit.’ He”ll go right into the 31, 21 days of performance capture.”

While the shoot obviously didn’t happen on the timetable originally indicated (it appears adding another “Hobbit” installment may have derailed that plan), Jackson still clearly intends to make “The Adventures of Tintin 2” a reality. The question is: was anyone even asking for a “Tintin 2”?

