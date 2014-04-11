Peter MacNicol’s Mitch McConnell Impression Will Chill You

Before you watch Peter MacNicol impersonate Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is known for such sexy feats as blocking the Paycheck Fairness Act, know this: Peter MacNicol is a god among us. His turn in “Sophie's Choice” is one of the most mysteriously underrated performances ever, he ruled on “Ally McBeal,” and he scared the hell out of me in “Ghostbusters 2.” I am in the MacNicult.

Now: Enjoy his pitch-perfect performance as Mitch McConnell on Funny Or Die where he rages against the frivolous things women want — like pants — and hurts you with hilarity. Stingo! You rascal.