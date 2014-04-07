Peter Mayhew will suit up again as Chewbacca for ‘Star Wars Episode 7’

Okay, so can we finally stop asking how much of the Expanded Universe they're planning to use in “Star Wars: Episode VII”?
In 1999, “Vector Prime” was published as part of the “New Jedi Order” series of novels. In it, author R. A. Salvatore secured his place on my enemies list by killing Chewbacca as he tried to save Han Solo's son Anakin. I am a lifelong shameless fan of Han Solo's friend and business partner, and I've always felt like they treated Chewie badly. In the first film, I've never understood why he doesn't get a medal at the same time as Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. It's like they think he's Han Solo's dog instead of his co-pilot. Killing him made headlines, but it didn't make for a good book, and it seemed really short-sighted of them to eliminate the character.
Thankfully, those books no longer matter. If you're a fan who spent a lot of time and energy on the Expanded Universe novels, I sincerely hope you enjoyed them and that they were part of your personal “Star Wars” experience, but I think it's important that the films don't feel bound to adapt those stories or treat them as canon. These films have to be able to surprise us, and if it's just a matter of them creating a big-screen checklist of things that fans already know, what fun would that be?
I'm curious to see what it means when they say that Peter Mayhew is playing the part again. Mayhew's a beloved figure in fandom, and I certainly have huge regard for the guy. But he's had health issues in recent years, and I'm not sure that's what they have in mind for a returning Chewbacca. Would they put him in a motion capture rig and handle Chewie that way? I'm glad it's him, as I definitely think there is something essential about the way he physically plays the character that is a big part of Chewie's appeal.
The real news here is that this is all the news we have so far, even as the film begins production without a finished script or a complete cast. Alan Horn gave probably the most detail we've heard yet in a short chat with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that most of the cast is in place and that the screenplay is finally where it needs to be. Earlier reports had the action taking place 30 years after the event of “Jedi,” but Alan Horn's comments were confusing since they seemed to suggest the opposite, saying the story will pick up “where 6 left off — and where 6 left off is 35 years ago by the time this is released.”
I'm sure that by the time “Star Wars Episode VII” finally hits theaters, we'll be so buried under marketing materials that we'll be crying mercy, but for now, every little crumb of information seems like a huge deal because of how little has actually been confirmed.
“Star Wars Episode VII” is due in theaters December 18, 2015.
I wonder if they will be able to create a Chewbacca suit that actually looks like Chewbacca. The episode III suit looked off in quite a few areas. One of the strangest things about the prequels is how they were just unable or unwilling to recreate the characters as they were in the OT. From Jabba to the original Yoda puppet to the the new Vader and Chewbacca suits…I mean, it’s not like they didn’t have the original molds and suits right there in the archives for comparison.
Drew, any plans to reconvene the Jedi Council for the sequels?
I’m curious to see if he’ll have gone grey or show signs of visible aging. Do wookies have a lifespan similar to humans, and if so can humans perceive their signs of age?
In the Star Wars Universe (in materiel published, not in the movies) Wookies are supposed to live, like, 200 years. But, on the flipside, I doubt they’ll have Chewie look exactly like he did at the end of Return of the Jedi right beside 30 years older Luke/Leia/Han. Probably toss some grey in there.
If Chewie is as active in the ST has he was in the OT, I expect they’ll be some stunt-doubling / another Chewie on set but Mayhew for the closeups / sitting in the Falcon cockpit.
Glad to hear Peter Mayhew is doing well. I recall some news a few years back indicating that his health was declining.
Apparently Salvatore wasn’t too thrilled with killing off Chewbacca, either. He’s since said that he was instructed to kill Chewie by the overseers of the EU (and possibly George himself, I know he spoke with George about the book but it’s unclear how much input Lucas had on the project) and his desire to not kill Chewie was eclipsed only by his desire to write a Star Wars story.
Actually the guys at Lucasfilm who run the novels wanted to kill Luke(!) because it was a new publisher (Del Rey, the 90s heydey were Bantam). Lucas said no. They asked for Chewie. He said yes.
There still could be some convoluted retcon-fest crisis to incorporate the two canons. Not in the movie at all, mind you, but I’d be down with a Bill & Ted / Dr. Who time travel wonky crossover to reboot the EU until the Ewok Party or something crazy like that!
Good to hear Chewie is back, as someone who bought every damn Star Wars novel in the 90s dropping a moon on the guy is what bounced me from their post ROTJ materiel almost entirely.
But, as for the EU of it all, I don’t believe, nor would it be a good idea, to view that giant back catalogue as canon. On the flipside, there are 25 years worth of content to mine for ideas and characters. Disney just made 300 million dollars loosely adapting The Winter Solider Captain America arc into a very good movie. I don’t think the sequel trilogy will be an adaptation of an EU storyline. However, I do think it’s very likely in the Disney era we will see lose adaptations of EU materiel. They could take the character of Thrawn like how Winter Solider took him and make the story work into their world.
Using the EU as canon is a bad idea on many levels but using it as inspiration ala how Marvel uses it’s comic books I think is a great tool to use when making more content.
Drew, I wish you wouldn’t call out Salvatore personally like that. He’s been catching flak for it for years, to the extent that he wouldn’t interact with fans directly because of it. Chewie was selected from a list provided by Lucas to the New Jedi Order creative team; the author writing the novel had no say in the matter. If Chewie is still alive, can’t we just be happy that he’s back without dragging some poor fantasy author through the mud again?
I’m very happy to have Chewie back, but I’m not so sure about Mayhew. In my opinion, the costume design and writing made the character, not the actor. To me, his seminal moment is just sitting back and relaxing while growling, with his hands behind his head. He was a cool character that looked like a giant Teddy bear; something not seen before. I don’t think Mayhew added a ton to that role.
I do, however, worry that using someone like Mayhew, even if you consider him integral to Chebacca’s personality, will limit your options. I don’t need to see a Chewie coming off of a double knee replacement.
Mayhew’s a dick. I know this from personal experience. It doesn’t matter who plays Chewbacca, just get a tall fucker and put him in the suit.
wonder how much of a role peter will have this time around given how he had a camoe in the last trilogy . plus he has to tie kenny baker and anthony daniels with being in all the star wars films
No, I don’t approve. I understand that the new films have to step on the toes of the EU, to some small extent; but what people don’t seem to realize is that there is a MASSIVE GAP in what the fans know. Between the most recent novels dealing with the primary characters of the Original Trilogy, the Fate of the Jedi series, and the far-future Legacy series, there’s a good 100 years of unknown events. Sometime during those 100 years, Luke Skywalker dies (his Force ghost comes frequently to the aid of his descendant, Cade) and the Imperial Remnant regains a large deal of former power. There is a MASSIVE AMOUNT of empty space that can be explored here, without a need to counteract or rehash the established EU; but, honestly, if they just wanted to make a film adaptation of the Thrawn trilogy and call in the new Star Wars, I wouldn’t care; I would watch that, over a film series that has shown that it won’t even take major character deaths seriously. What’s to stop them from writing out Jacen, Jaina and Anakin Solo? Or Admiral Thrawn? Or Mara Jade and Luke’s son, Ben? Or the entire Yuuzhan Vong war? They can apparently do that, for the sake of *creative license*.