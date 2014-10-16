“Peter Pan Live!”s” poster unveiled

Christopher Walken”s giant menacing face looms over a soaring Allison Williams as Peter Pan in NBC”s official poster for the Dec. 4 event. PLUS: See a behind-the-scenes photo of Walken rehearsing.

Lena Dunham got Jimmy Kimmel to portray the voice of her vagina

Kimmel participated in last night”s Dunham book event in L.A.

CNN staffers were captured making light of the Ebola crisis

See the “New Day” photo that was tweeted out – and soon deleted.

“Survivor”s” Drew: “I was a little bit overconfident and delusional…”

“I shouldn't have thrown the challenge,” says Drew Christy. “I think I kind of pissed off the producers and I kind of shot myself in the foot with that. I was definitely delusional with no sleep and no water. … I also said some things I regretted afterwards.”

How “SNL” created its 40th-season title sequence

The new opening sequence uses light-writing, drones, freelensing, bokeh and other methods to make Season 40″s opening very special.

Ellen denies agreeing to be nude for Chelsea Handler”s last show

According to Handler, Ellen DeGeneres signed a contract to appear in the show with her in the buff.

Don”t expect to see a “Bob”s Burgers” spinoff

Creator Loren Bouchard said at last night”s Paley Center event, which you can watch here, that a spinoff would be a bad idea.

Disney Channel gives “K.C. Undercover” a full season

Zendaya”s spy comedy was given a full 22-episode season order.