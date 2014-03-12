Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys and Kendrick Lamar team for ‘Spider-Man 2’ soundtrack

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” soundtrack will feature some of the hottest names in pop, rock and hip-hop. Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys and Kendrick Lamar have collaborated on the film”s title track, “It's on Again,” and the soundtrack will also include new music by the Neighbourhood, Alvin Risk and LIZ.

Composer Hans Zimmer co-wrote “It's on Again,” plus helmed the score with the Magnificent Six – who is Pharrell, Incubus' Mike Einzinger, Johnny Marr, Junkie XL, Andrew Kawczynski and Steve Mazzaro. Zimmer, whose work includes The Dark Knight Trilogy, explained to Billboard that he took a different approach for 'Spider-Man 2.”

“We did the opposite of what composers usually do – we wrote songs, and from the songs came the themes,” Zimmer said. “We embraced a rock 'n' roll ethos on this movie, and it paid off.”

The film”s director Marc Webb said the music reflects a new creative direction for Zimmer: “I”m so amazed by what Hans Zimmer and the Magnificent Six were able to achieve with the music in the film. Every director wants his movie to have a unique sound, but this is beyond unique. It”s completely unlike any movie score that”s come before.”

“It's On Again” will be the movie's closing song, which Webb describes as “upbeat and exciting, but also…foreboding.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” will hit U.S. theaters May 2 and the soundtrack is due April 22.