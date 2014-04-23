Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ makes it a fine nine at the top

“Happy” remains atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a ninth week, making Pharrell Williams one of only six solo male artists to spend a cumulative half year at No. 1, according to Billboard.

It”s been quite a time for Williams, especially when you consider that one of his biggest hits as a featured artist, Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky,” did reach No. 1. However, the following songs did: Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” featuring Pharrell and T.I. (12 weeks), Snoop Dogg”s “Drop It Like It”s Hot” (3 weeks) and Ludacris” “Money Maker,” (2 weeks).

Usher holds the record for solo males at 47 acts, while Mariah Carey leads all artists with 70 weeks total at No. 1.

Back to this week, after three static weeks, there”s a little movement afoot now. John Legend”s “All of Me” stays at No. 2, but Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2 Chainz moves 4-3, trading places with Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J. Idina Menzel stays at No. 5 with “Frozen”s” “Let It Go, while Bastille”s “Pompeii” is at No. 6.

DJ Snake and Lil Jon”s “Turn Down For What” rises 8-7, leaving an opening for Justin Timberlake”s “Not A Bad Thing,” which leaps 12-8, making it Timberlake”s 15th Top 10 as a solo artist. Chris Brown also rises to the Top 10 with “Loyal” which moves 11-9.

Lorde”s “Team” hangs on at No. 10, sliding from No. 7.