Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ remains top song in the country

Pharrell Williams” “Happy” logs its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, so even though Williams didn”t take home the Oscar for the tune from “Despicable Me 2,” he”s still a winner.

“Happy” picked up steam in sales, airplay, and streaming, the three factors that determine chart position…and we can only imagine his performance at the Oscars will increase that next week (the chart week runs Monday-Sunday). The tune sold 413,000 in downloads last week, making it the first song since Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” which also featured Williams, to sell more than 400,000 copies for two weeks, according to Billboard.

Just as “Happy” holds its place, so do the other songs in the top four positions: former No. 1 “Dark Horse,” from Katy Perry, featuring Juicy J, is at No. 2, Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2 Chainz” is at No. 3, and John Legend”s “All of Me” holds at No. 4.

Bastille”s “Pompeii” erupts into the top 5 for the first time (6-5) in its 29th week on the Billboard Hot 100. As long as that trip has taken the British act, the record for the longest trek into the Top 5 belongs to Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive, which took 42 weeks… “Radioactive” is No. 27 this week in its record-setting 79th week on the chart).

Lorde”s “Team” slides 7-6, Beyonce”s “Drunk In Love,” featuring Jay Z, slips 5-7, OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” inches 9-8, A Great Big World”s “Say Something,” featuring Christina Aguilera drops one to No. 9 and Pitbull”s “Timber,” featuring Ke$ha stays at No. 10.

No songs enter the Top 10, but other chart moves of interest: Oscar winning song, “Let It Go,” from “Frozen,” from Idina Menzel (or Adele Dazeem, if you're John Travolta) rises 18-17, and the highest new entry belongs to Chainsmokers” “#Selfie,” which bows at No. 55.