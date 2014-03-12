Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ remains top tune in the land

Pharrell Williams” “Happy” gleefully holds onto the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third week, as Oscar winning song, “Let It Go,” soars into the Top 10.

While I have no confirmation of this, it has to be one of the only times that two Oscar-nominated songs have shared space in the Top 10 after the Academy Awards ceremony. Most Oscar-nominated songs that chart have dropped out of the Top 10 by the time the March awards show rolls around.

Both Williams and Idina Menzel performed their Oscar-nominated tunes on the March 2 Oscars ceremony, so that explains their continued success. “Let It Go” becomes Broadway and “Glee” star Menzel”s first Top 10 hit. While “Happy”s” success is equally spread across the Hot 100″s three determining metrics -airplay, streaming, and download sales- Menzel”s is driven primarily by sales, following by streaming. Airplay accounts for only a small fraction of its success, according to Billboard.

Checking out the rest of the top 5, Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, holds at No. 2. John Legend”s “All of Me,” swaps places with Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2 Chainz, dropping Derulo”s latest to No 4, while Legend”s biggest hit rises to No. 3. Bastille”s “Pompeii” hods at No. 5.

It”s a pretty static bottom half of the Top 10 as well, with “Let It Go” the only newcomer. Otherwise, the song remains the same as last week: Lorde”s “Team” is at No. 6, Beyonce”s “Drunk In Love,” featuring Jay Z at No. 7, OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” at No. 8 and Pitbull and Ke$ha”s “Timber” at No. 10.