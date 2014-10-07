Pharrell Williams reunites with Daft Punk for ‘Gust of Wind’ video

Last time they paired up for a single, Pharrell Williams and Daft Punk got very lucky indeed.

Now, the “Girl” singer has re-enlisted the French DJ duo for the video for their collaboration “Gust of Wind,” which finds them entering some kind of enchanted forest full of fairy-like girls who dance around majestically in a scene recalling Zhang Yimou's “Hero” and “House of Flying Daggers” (minus the stabbing).

Williams' hat is much smaller this time around, and he appears to have an Adidas logo on the seat of his pants.

As for Daft Punk, they sort of show up, as represented by two giant, floating Easter Island-like stone heads. After rocking the refrain, they leave our planet for the eternal disco in the sky. Godspeed, Daft Punk.

No drugs were used in the making of this video.

Watch it here:

The clip was directed by none other than Edgar Wright (“Shaun of the Dead,” “The World's End”), although Simon Pegg doesn't make an appearance.