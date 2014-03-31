Pharrell Williams to join judges’ panel on ‘The Voice’ this fall

Looks like an empty chair on “The Voice” has been filled. Pharrell Williams, who has dominated the airwaves with “Happy” and his Daft Punk collaboration “Get Lucky,” will be joining the show as the latest judge.

Williams isn't entirely new to the show, of course. He was an advisor to Usher's team in season four. Given how busy — and monumentally successful — his recording career has been of late, the only question may be why he wants to spend time on a TV show. Of course, those chairs look pretty comfy. He may just want to sit down for a while.

The rest of the coach line-up will be confirmed at a later date. Also, no word on whether Williams will be wearing shorts or his Vivienne Westwood Buffalo hat (the one he wore to the Grammys recently sold for $44,100 at auction, the proceeds benefitting his charity, One Hand to Another.

“It”s been a huge year for Pharrell, with recognition for his contribution in the world of music – the ‘Despicable Me” franchise soundtracks, his Oscar-nominated song ‘Happy” and his Grammy-winning collaboration with Daft Punk on the breakout dance hit ‘Get Lucky.” His dominance in record sales in 2014, coupled with his incomparable accomplishments in the world of fashion and design, make him an irresistible addition to ‘The Voice” family,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment. “He has already made a considerable impact as a mentor, drawing on an impressive track record as both a producer and performer. It is a perfect fit for ‘The Voice” as we evolve and reach for new heights with this franchise. It feels like we are welcoming an existing family member home.”

Said executive producer Mark Burnett: “I am thrilled to have Pharrell come back to ‘The Voice” family, and this time … as a coach. Continuing in ‘The Voice” tradition of having the biggest and most current music stars as coaches, Pharrell fits perfectly.”

Pharrell is a multi-platinum and international singer-songwriter, producer and fashion designer. He performed the hit single “Blurred Lines” with music sensation Robin Thicke last May on “The Voice.”

Pharrell”s most recent album, “G I R L,” was released on March 3. The critically acclaimed new disc, highlighted by the chart-topping and Oscar-nominated single “Happy,” debuted at #1 in the U.K., France, Switzerland and Belgium. The album also debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S.

Pharrell is the lead vocalist and drummer for the band N.E.R.D. and is a partner in the record production duo the Neptunes.