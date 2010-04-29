Phil Collins, Roxy Music on tap for Montreaux Jazz Festival

Phil Collins is helping kick off the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland this year, ahead of acts like Roxy Music, Massive Attack and Norah Jones.

On July 1, the former Genesis singer will delve into Motown and soul covers in promoting his forthcoming album “Going Back,” due September. He’s apparently a neighbor of the Swiss town, further around Lake Geneva.

The rest of the fest runs July 2 through July 17 and includes also performances of Keith Jarrett, Diana Krall, Herbie Hancock (for the 26th time), Elvis Costello, Chick Corea, Ben Harper and Angelique Kidjo. This marks the first time since 1973 that Roxy Music has played the festival.

Tickets go on sale today, April 29.

Collins had scheduled a June 22-25 concert run at New York’s Roseland Ballroom, but recently canceled the June 22 performance. Ticket buyers will receive a refund or can be bumped to a different date.