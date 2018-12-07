UPROXX 20: Philipp Christopher Of ‘Origin’ Would Like To Remind You To Take Care Of Your Teeth

Editor-in-Chief
12.07.18

Katja Kuhl

Philipp Christopher is a Berlin-born actor/director probably best known for his performance in the popular German television series, Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten. Currently, he stars as Baum Arndt in the YouTube Premium series, Origin. You can watch the series here.

Philipp recently took some time from his busy schedule to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A margarita.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Shuo Huang. He’s a landscape photographer and shoots the most amazing pictures. We met in Rio and jumped off of a plane together.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

The Sinner and Cobra Kai.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Sweet and Sour Eggs with mashed potatoes. My mom’s recipe and it tastes much better than it sounds.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Youtube, The RealNews Network, THR.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” My son loves dancing to it.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t waste time and take care of your teeth.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

How to save the planet from climate change.

9. Dogs or cats?

Definitely dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

The Michael Jackson Bad Tour.

