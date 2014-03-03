Phillip Phillips glows on new single ‘Raging Fire’

03.03.14 4 years ago

Singer-songwriter and 2012 “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips today (March 3) released “Raging Fire,” the first single from his forthcoming sophomore album. Listen below.

“Raging Fire” is as radio-friendly as Phillips” previous hits “Home” and “Gone, Gone, Gone,” but features an anthemic chorus that”s reminiscent of Fun.”s “We Are Young.” Phillips told Billboard that he”s trying to experiment with his sound. “It's a love song, but it's also a little heavier, too,” Phillips said. “It's got a little bit of an edgier side to it, and I really like that.”

The still-untitled sophomore album will be the follow-up to his 2012 album, “The World from the Side of the Moon.” As far as a release date, Phillips said: “We're aiming for somewhere around May. We kind of have a [release] date, but nothing is concrete yet.”

Tune into “American Idol” on Thursday (March 6) to catch Phillips perform. “Raging Fire” is available now on iTunes.

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLgone gone goneHOMEPhillip PhillipsRaging Firethe world from the side of the moon

