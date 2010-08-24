Phish announce October tour dates

Phish apparently don”t want their headlining appearance at this year”s Austin City Limits music fest to be the end of the road.

Throughout October, the veteran jam band is stopping off at select cities – some for multiple dates, including Broomfield, Colo., Charleston, S.C., Amherst, Mass., and the Atlantic City, N.J. stop-off for Halloween weekend.

Ticket requests are going on now through Sept. 3, and general sale goes up on Sept. 10 and 11, depending on locale. Click here for the Phish website”s breakdown of all on-sale dates.

Free MP3s of the concert performances will be available to ticket buyers after the show at LivePhish.com. Here are Phish’s 2010 tour dates:



10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/10 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

10/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

10/12 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

10/15 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

10/16 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

10/19 – Augusta, ME @ Augusta Civic Center

10/20 – Utica, NY @ Utica Memorial Auditorium

10/22 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center

10/23 – Amherst, MA @ Mullins Center

10/24 – Amherst, MA @ Mullins Center

10/26 – Manchester, NH @ Verizon Wireless Arena

10/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

10/30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

10/31 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall