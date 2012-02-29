Phish announce summer U.S. tour

02.29.12 6 years ago

America’s favorite jam band are back on the warpath this summer, adding a slew of dates to their previously announced headlining spot at Bonnaroo.

Trey Anastasio, Mike Gordon, Jon Fishman and Page McConnell are taking their lengthy improvisations, vacuum cleaners and trampolines up and down the East Coast and Midwest, with multiple shows in Saratoga Springs, NY; East Troy, WI and Atlantic City, NJ. New Yorkers even get to celebrate Independence Day with the band in Wantagh. That means fireworks!

Although the Vermont group doesn’t have any new material on the horizon, they will be re-releasing their debut studio album “Junta” as a Limited Edition Deluxe 3-LP vinyl set on April 21.

Here are the tour dates:

6/7 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center
6/8 -Worcester, MA – DCU Center
6/7-10 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
6/15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Bader Field
6/16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Bader Field
6/17 – Atlantic City, NJ – Bader Field
6/19 – Portsmouth, VA – nTelos Pavilion at Harbor Center
6/20 – Portsmouth, VA – nTelos Pavilion at Harbor Center
6/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
6/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – First Niagara Pavilion
6/24 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
6/28 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center
6/29 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center
6/30 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Center
7/1 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Center
7/3 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre
7/4 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre
7/6 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/8 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
 

Watch the tour announcement video here:

Phish Summer Tour 2012 Announcement from Phish on Vimeo.

