Phish closes tour with three-night stand in Colorado

Phish is taking summer time touring seriously, starting its latest concert series on Memorial Day and ending it on Labor Day. That means they can wear white every single day.

The outing closes with three nights at Dick”s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo., Sept. 2-4. Tickets go on sales to the general public on June 4 through various outlets.

Fans are encouraged to make use of nearby campgrounds with three-day camping/parking tickets available through Phish”s website.

The tour starts Memorial Day weekend in Bethel, N.Y. Other highlights include Super Ball IX, Phish”s ninth festival , which takes place in Watkins Glen, N.Y. Ticket prices include a free MP3 download from that show.

Phish Summer Tour Dates

5/27 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5/28 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5/29 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5/31 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/1 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/3 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Center

6/4 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

6/5 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

6/7 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center

6/8 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center – ticket includes free admission to Darien Lake Theme Park on day of show

6/10 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center

6/11 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/14 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless @ Encore Park

6/15 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless @ Encore Park

6/17 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

6/18 Raleigh, NC Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion

6/19 Portsmouth, VA Ntelos Pavilion at Harbor Center

7/1-3 Watkins Glen, NY Super Ball IX – Watkins Glen International

8/5-6 George, WA The Gorge

8/8 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl

8/9-10 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

8/12 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music Festival

8/15-17 Chicago, IL UIC Pavilion

9/2-4 Commerce City, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park