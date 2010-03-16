Phish is the latest act to jump into the summer tour waters

03.16.10 8 years ago

There”s clearly something in the touring waters. There have been five major summer tours announced in the last 48 hours: Outings from Lady Gaga, Kings of Leon, Lilith 2010,  Eagles/Dixie Chicks/Keith Urban and now, Phish. They took a few years off and now we can”t get them off the road, God bless ’em.
The new circuit starts June 11 at Chicago”s Toyota Park.

Tickets go on sale to the general public April 2, while Phish fanatics get the change to request their tickets a week earlier via http://phish.portals.musictoday.com.

Below are the dates.

Date     City/State     Venue
6/11     Chicago, IL     Toyota Park
6/12     Cuyahoga Falls, OH     Blossom Music Center
6/13     Hershey, PA     Hersheypark Stadium
6/15     Portsmouth, VA     Telos Pavilion at Harbor Center
6/17     Hartford, CT      Comcast Theatre
6/18     Hartford, CT      Comcast Theatre
6/19     Saratoga Springs, NY      Saratoga Performing Arts Center
6/20     Saratoga Springs, NY     Saratoga Performing Arts Center
6/22     Mansfield, MA      Comcast Center
6/24     Camden, NJ      Susquehanna Bank Center
6/25     Camden, NJ      Susquehanna Bank Center
6/26     Columbia, MD     Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/27     Columbia, MD     Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/29     Canandaigua, NY     CMAC
7/1     Raleigh, NC       Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion
7/2     Charlotte, NC      Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
7/3     Alpharetta, GA      Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre @ Encore Park
7/4      Alpharetta, GA      Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre @ Encore Park
8/5      Berkeley, CA      Greek Theatre
8/6      Berkeley, CA      Greek Theatre
8/7      Berkeley, CA      Greek Theatre
8/9      Telluride, CO      Telluride Town Park
8/10      Telluride, CO     Telluride Town Park
8/12     Noblesville, IN     Verizon Wireless Music Center
8/13     Noblesville, IN     Verizon Wireless Music Center
8/14     East Troy, WI     Alpine Valley Music Theatre
8/15     East Troy, WI     Alpine Valley Music Theatre
8/17     Wantagh, NY     Nikon Theater at Jones Beach
8/18     Wantagh, NY     Nikon Theater at Jones Beach

 

