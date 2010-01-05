Phish’s Trey Anastasio returns to the stage

Fresh off of Phish”s sold-out 2009 tour, the band”s singer/guitarist Trey Anastasio is hitting the road again for three weeks of dates. This time, he”ll be backed by the wonderfully named Classic Tab, the outfit that has played with him on previous solo projects.



The shows will draw primarily from Anastasio”s eight solo albums, including last year”s “Time Turns Elastic.”



The tour kicks off Feb. 8 with a benefit concert at Charlottesville, Va.”s Jefferson Theater. Proceeds will go to the Kristine Anastasio Manning Memorial Fund, which the money donated to causes supported by Anastasio”s late sister.



2/8 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theatre

2/9 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

2/11 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

2/12 Boston, MA House of Blues

2/13 Wallingford, CT Toyota Presents the Oakdale Theatre

2/14 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

2/16 New York, NY Terminal 5

2/18 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater

2/19 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

2/20 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

2/21 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theatre

2/23 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

2/25 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

2/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

2/27 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle