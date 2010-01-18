2010 Grammy predictions: Phoenix, Death Cab, Depeche Mode vie for best alternative album

Today, we look at the only alternative music category in the Grammys: best alternative music album.

Best Alternative Music Album:

“Everything That Happens Will Happen Today,” David Byrne and Brian Eno

“The Open Door,” Death Cab for Cutie

“Sounds of the Universe,” Depeche Mode

“Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix,” Phoenix

“It”s Blitz!,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Not a good year for alternative music-at least not the limited vision of alternative music recognized by Grammy voters. Why the heck aren’t the Decemberists, Grizzly Bear and Passion Pit in this category? Instead, we get an EP from Death Cab for Cutie that has far less heft than 2008″s “Narrow Stairs,” an interesting, esoteric set from Byrne and Eno, the latest from Depeche Mode and the only two true contenders here, albums from Phoenix and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Although Phoenix has been around for awhile–“Wolfgang” is its fourth album–the band soared to new heights with this project, largely based on the success of “1901” and “Lisztomania.”

The Grammy goes to: “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix,” Phoenix