Phoenix reveal details of peachy new album ‘Bankrupt!’

French rockers Phoenix will soon be returning with their fifth studio album, the pessimistically titled “Bankrupt!,” and they’ve revealed some details about the set including track listing, cover art and the release date.

Promising a departure from the jaunty pop of hits like “1901” and “Lisztomania,” Phoenix have said that “Bankrupt!” will be more experimental in nature.

The band revealed the album’s release date and artwork on their site earlier this week. “Bankrupt!” will hit shelves the week of April 22.

Following up the massive success of 2009’s “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix,” the new album carries on that record’s tradition of simple, vibrant cover art, this time featuring a still-life of peaches and no reference to the band or album title.

Take a look at the album cover here:

So far, Phoenix’s tour itinerary only includes a few spring and summer festival stops, including SoCal’s Coachella Festival in April. A full tour will likely be announced soon.

Here’s the full tracklist for “Bankrupt!”:

1) “Entertainment”

2) “The Real Thing”

3) “S.O.S. in Bel Air”

4) “Trying to be Cool”

5) “Bankrupt!”

6) “Drakkar Noir”

7) “Chloroform”

8) “Don’t”

9) “Bourgeois”

10) “Oblique City”