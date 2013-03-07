Watch Phoenix’s weird Korean soap opera-themed ‘Entertainment’ video

Something something K-pop star, something government conspiracy, something something murder: welcome to Phoenix’s music video for “Entertainment”, which inexplicably is based around some form of Korean soap opera.

This is not to its detriment, but to its benefit. The video — which is part B-roll and mostly awesome — integrates the lyrics to the track in rare parts and then unfolds a bloody murder, a slammin’ concert and, perhaps, a mirror into that whole pentatonic thing I was talking about earlier when the single first came out. I like the song better now. Job well done, video

Do you see yourself jumping up and down and clapping on the beat to this, as Phoenix makes its way around the country this summer to promote its new album “Bankrupt!” at 1.3 million music festivals?

“Entertainment” was directed by Patrick Daughters, who was responsible for all of Feist’s best and most awesome music videos from “The Reminder,” plus clips from Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kings of Leon, Muse and Beck. So he gets out of the house every now and then.

“Bankrupt!” is out on April 23.