Photo Magic: Will Smith’s family is horrified by Miley Cyrus’s VMA performance

SUPER DISAPPOINTING UPDATE: The Smiths were not, in fact, reacting to Miley Cyrus’s performance but rather to Lady Gaga’s, as revealed earlier today over at MTV. They even have the video to prove it, damn them. Indeed, Jada was actually scratching her nose, not gasping, and Willow was chewing gum, not staring in open-mouthed horror. Jaden, meanwhile, is clearly still smarting from the public’s withering reception of “After Earth.” In any event, shit.



ORIGINAL POST:

In case you missed Miley Cyrus’s crotch-thrusting, foam finger-fondling performance at the VMAs this evening, allow Will Smith and family to give you a brief summary of what went down:

