Photo Magic: Will Smith’s family is horrified by Miley Cyrus’s VMA performance

#Will Smith #MTV
08.26.13 5 years ago

SUPER DISAPPOINTING UPDATE: The Smiths were not, in fact, reacting to Miley Cyrus’s performance but rather to Lady Gaga’s, as revealed earlier today over at MTV. They even have the video to prove it, damn them. Indeed, Jada was actually scratching her nose, not gasping, and Willow was chewing gum, not staring in open-mouthed horror. Jaden, meanwhile, is clearly still smarting from the public’s withering reception of “After Earth.” In any event, shit.

ORIGINAL POST:

In case you missed Miley Cyrus’s crotch-thrusting, foam finger-fondling performance at the VMAs this evening, allow Will Smith and family to give you a brief summary of what went down:

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Smith#MTV
TAGSJada Pinkett SmithJaden SmithMTVMTV Video Music Awards 2013Video Music Awards 2013VMAs 2013WILL SMITHWILLOW SMITH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP