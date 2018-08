It was announced just last week that Paul Walker's brothers will be filling in for their late sibling to complete filming on “Fast and Furious 7” – and now Vin Diesel has posted the first photo of Caleb and Cody Walker on the movie's set via his official Facebook page. They both look quite a bit like him, don't you think?

Check out Diesel's full Facebook post below.

“Fast and Furious 7” is slated for release on April 10, 2015.