Pink announces title and release date for her new album

“The Truth About Love,” Pink”s first studio album in four years, will come out Sept. 18, the singer has announced via her website.

The pop singer”s last studio album, “Funhouse,” came out in 2008, and contained such hits as “So What” and “Sober.” A greatest hits set released in 2010 spawned the hits “Raise Your Glass” and “F**kin” Perfect.

“Blow Me (One Last Kiss),” the first single from “Love,” debuted earlier this week. Greg Kurstin produced and co-wrote the tune. Read what Katie Hasty had to say about the song here.