2010 Grammy Predictions: Should Pink, BEP or Kelly Clarkson win best pop vocal album?

As we continue to plow through Grammy categories as we countdown to the Jan. 31 awards show, we’re in a pop frame of mind.

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The E.N.D.,” Black Eyed Peas

“Breakthrough,” Colbie Caillat

“All I Ever Wanted,” Kelly Clarkson

“The Fray,” The Fray

“Funhouse,” Pink

These are all strong contenders as pop is having a nice resurgence for females. Having said that, we”re knocking Caillat out of the running. Even though she”s made some nice strides, “Breakthrough” has not been as successful as her 2007 debut, plus her competition is too strong. Same with The Fray. Nice record, but not as successful as their last. “All I Ever Wanted” has spawned some nice hits for Clarkson, but hasn”t advanced her career artistically. (Although if people really took the “vocal” part of the category seriously, she’s be the clear winner). That leaves us with “The E.N.D.” and “Funhouse.” Pink deserves it as “Funhouse” continues her exploration of deep topics, such as on “Sober,” but also keeps the mood light on other tracks. “The E.N.D.” is a great party album, full of inventive beats, but it doesn”t hold up as well on repeated listening. Having said that, given that “The E.N.D.” is also nominated for album of the year, voters who haven”t spent time with all five albums will definitely check the box for the Peas.

The Grammy goes to: “The E.N.D.,” Black Eyed Peas

