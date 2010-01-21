2010 Grammy Predictions: Should Pink, BEP or Kelly Clarkson win best pop vocal album?

As we continue to plow through Grammy categories as we countdown to the Jan. 31 awards show, we’re in a pop frame of mind.
Best Pop Vocal Album
“The E.N.D.,” Black Eyed Peas
“Breakthrough,” Colbie Caillat
“All I Ever Wanted,” Kelly Clarkson
“The Fray,” The Fray
“Funhouse,” Pink
These are all strong contenders as pop is having a nice resurgence for females. Having said that, we”re knocking Caillat out of the running. Even though she”s made some nice strides, “Breakthrough” has not been as successful as her 2007 debut, plus her competition is too strong. Same with The Fray. Nice record, but not as successful as their last. “All I Ever Wanted” has spawned some nice hits for Clarkson, but hasn”t advanced her career artistically. (Although if people really took the “vocal” part of the category seriously, she’s be the clear winner). That leaves us with “The E.N.D.” and “Funhouse.” Pink deserves it as “Funhouse” continues her exploration of deep topics, such as on “Sober,” but also keeps the mood light on other tracks. “The E.N.D.” is a great party album, full of inventive beats, but it doesn”t hold up as well on repeated listening. Having said that, given that “The E.N.D.” is also nominated for album of the year, voters who haven”t spent time with all five albums will definitely check the box for the Peas.
The Grammy goes to: “The E.N.D.,” Black Eyed Peas
Your take is spot on. Hope your prediction about the BEP does not come true, however. The End is not one of their best work — it is annoying at best. Where’s No Doubt when you need them. Of the Nominees either Pink or Clarkson merit the win. As you mentioned, if the votes reflect what the category is supposed to recognize – Pop and Vocals – Clarkson deserves to win outright.
I think BEP’s singles have been great, but their album as a whole isn’t very good. Whereas Clarkson and Pink’s albums are good from front to back. I prefer Clarksons cd by a hair, but I think Pink is going to win.
I really hope that Kelly wins. If the voters stay true to “vocals” there is no contest Clarkson wins by a mile! I think her album is the only one that shows a singer singing so many genres (pop, r&b, country, singer-songwriter, ’60s girl pop, even punk). Not only does she sing them but she actually does a great job tackling each of them. Also, it would be awesome if she won because she would…yet again set a record for being the only artist to ever win this category twice!!
However, Pink is pretty awesome too so if it doesn’t go to kelly i’d love to see Pink walk away with it!
how is a grammy chosen? is it record sales or talent?
i really like kelly clarkson she earned it with talent.