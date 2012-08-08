Pink confirms Eminem duet on ‘The Truth About Love’

Eminem is returning the favor.

Pop superstar Pink, who contributed vocals to the track “Won’t Back Down” on the rapper’s 2010 LP “Recovery,” has confirmed that a duet between herself and the Detroit MC will feature on her upcoming studio set “The Truth About Love.”

“He said ‘Do you want to do a song with me?’ F— yeah!” Pink recounted in a recent interview with Australia’s Herald Sun newspaper. “I said ‘Do you want to do a song with me?’ and he said ‘F— yeah!’ Handshake. Nothing signed. Done.”

The singer went on to describe the track, titled “Here Comes the Weekend,” as an “alternative club banger” – while also adding that she sees another collaboration in she and Em’s future “that will be funny and shit talking.”

In addition to Eminem, the new album also features guest turns from British singer Lily Allen and Nate Ruess, the lead singer of Billboard chart-toppers fun.

“The Truth About Love” drops on September 18. You can watch the music video for first single “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” below.

Are you looking forward to Pink and Eminem’s duet? Sound off in the comments!