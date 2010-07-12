Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and David Gilmour reunite for charity

The last time David Gilmour and Roger Waters performed together was five years ago for Live 8 in London. But Hoping Foundation benefit concert-goers over the weekend were surprised by the same pairing as the Pink Floyd principals treated the audience to four songs.

Gilmour and Waters played Phil Spector’s “To Know Him Is To Love Him” and Pink Floyd’s own “Wish You Were Here,” “Comfortably Numb” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2.” According to a post on DavidGilmourBlog.com, they were backed by keyboardists Harry Waters and Jonjo Grisdale, drummer Andy Newmark, guitarist Chester Kamen and bassist Guy Pratt.

The event, held in Oxfordshire, England, raised more than $500,000 for the non-profit, which supports Palestinian refugees. Only 200 people were present.

“Well, well, well… Bet you weren”t expecting that. Hoping, indeed,” said the post.

In an interview earlier this year, Waters said that Gilmour didn’t care to reunite again after their Live 8 appearance, and wasn’t interested in joining him on his “The Wall” tour this year.

“David [Gilmour] is completely disinterested in anything like that,” he told the AP. “After Live 8, I could have probably gone for doing some more stuff, but he’s not interested, so it is what it is.”

Waters has not been in Pink Floyd since 1984.