Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour collaborating with The Orb for a 3-D album

In a project that formed out of mutual appreciation, legendary Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour has teamed with dance/electronica innovators The Orb for a new album.

Make that a double album. “Metallic Spheres” — billed as The Orb featuring David Gilmour — will drop on Oct. 5 via Columbia, with a “Metallic Side” and “Spheres Side” and boasts more than just big names. The two acts utilized 3D60 technology in recording the second disc, which essentially mean you can hear 3-D surround sound in those lousy earbuds of yours.

The Orb has long admitted an admiration for Pink Floyd, and used the ban as an influence in early recordings. and Gilmour has told press before that he like to relax to The Orb.

Maybe that’s why, last year, rumors erupted that Gilmour had been recording together. The songwriter explained further in a post on his website: “… you may remember that he had been in the studio jamming with Martin “Youth” Glover in recent months… Alex Paterson was not involved in the sole jamming session and the only plan initially was for David to play guitar on that one track – ‘Chicago.’ However, as it turns out and as you can see, the result of that jam session has now been spread across the next Orb album.”

He went further to say that all artist royalties would “helping” hacker Gary McKinnon”s campaign against extradition to the U.S. (McKinnon stands accused of hacking into U.S. government and NASA computers.)

This all while Gilmour’s former cohort Roger Waters promotes his “The Wall” tour.