Listen: Pink is angry and a little shrill on new single ‘Blow Me (One Last Kiss)’

07.02.12 6 years ago

“I’ve had a sh*t day…” No kidding, Pink. The pop singer kisses off an ex- with “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” in this newly “leaked” and curse-laden single.

I honestly can’t wait to hear the clean radio version of this song, because it’s rounding out to be as sailor-mouthed as a Nicki Minaj BET Awards performance. “I think you”re full of sh*t, my head is spinning so blow me one last kiss,” she sings in the weirdly warpy, shrill chorus. She complains of the fighting and her old lover’s “whiskey d*ck” issue in a know-what-I’m-saying-ladies? moment.

It’s got the guitar march and tempo similar to that of Modest Mouse’s “Float On,” but the bile takes on a Queen vibe for the refrain. And I’m confused. I generally love Pink, as a rule, but the hook doesn’t have me convinced this time.

Pink announced “Blow Me” and her new as-yet-untitled album in the middle of last month, pegging the single’s arrival to be around July 9. Looks like waiting a week was a little too long, though no official Tweet or website post has gone out announcing the early arrival. So maybe it is a leak, if anyone cares.

UPDATE: Pink has now officially sent out the stream, and it will be up for sale starting tomorrow via iTunes, July 3. Cover updated. The People obviously hate waiting.

“Blow Me” was penned by Pink and Greg Kurstin. Pink’s new set will be out through RCA, and will be her first since 2008’s “Funhouse.”

