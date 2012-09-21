Pink is poised to land her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200

The debuts just keep coming on the Billboard 200. After seven new titles bowed this week, it looks like six albums will premiere in the top 10 next week.

Pink will land her first No. 1 with “The Truth About Love,” which will likely sell up to 245,000 albums, outpacing Kanye West/ G.O.O.D. Music”s “Cruel Summer” by as much as 50,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.

The Killers” “Battle Born” will be the third title of the week to surpass 100,000 units, coming in at No. 3 with sales of up to 120,000 copies.

This week”s No. 1 album, Dave Matthews Band”s “Away From The World,” will drop to No. 4, while the No. 2 album, Little Big Town”s “Tornado” will fall to No. 5.

Grizzly Bear”s “Shields” is looking good to bow at No. 6, and Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Kiss” at No. 7.

Bob Dylan”s “Tempest” drops five places to No. 8, and country singer Easton Corbin”s “All Over The Road” debuts at No. 9. Adele”s “21” comes back into the Top 10 after landing at No. 12 this week .