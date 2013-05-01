Pink makes it 3 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100

Pink”s “Just Give Me A Reason” makes it three weeks at No. 1. The tune, featuring fun.”s Nate Ruess, does the seemingly impossible by remaining in the top spot while not leading any of the three components that make up the chart: radio play, streaming songs, and digital sales.

That means that “Just Give Me A Reason” will probably be knocked off the top next week by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Can”t Hold Us,” which holds at No. 2 in the closest race between No. 1 and No. 2 in six months, according to Billboard.

Rihanna”s “Stay,” featuring Mikky Ekko, climbs 6-3, pushing Macklemore & Lewis” “Thrift Shop” down to No. 4. Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” rises 7-5.

The bottom half of the Top 10, Bruno Mars” “When I Was Your Man” drops 4-6, Timberlake”s “Suit & Tie,” featuring Jay-Z, rises 8-7, Pitbull”s “Feel This Moment,” featuring Christina Aguilera climbs 9-8. Icona Pop”s “I Love It,” featuring Charli XCX, which has been around for months now, finally makes it to the Top 10 as it climbs 13-9. Just as “I Love It” makes it into the elite Top 10, Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive,” returns to top the top 10, rising 12-10.