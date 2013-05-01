Pink makes it 3 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100

#Justin Timberlake #Rihanna
05.01.13 5 years ago

Pink”s “Just Give Me A Reason” makes it three weeks at No. 1. The tune, featuring fun.”s Nate Ruess, does the seemingly impossible by remaining in the top spot while not leading any of the three components that make up the chart: radio play, streaming songs, and digital sales.

That means that “Just Give Me A Reason” will probably be knocked off the  top next week by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Can”t Hold Us,” which holds at No. 2 in the closest race between No. 1 and No. 2 in six months, according to Billboard.

Rihanna”s “Stay,” featuring Mikky Ekko, climbs 6-3, pushing Macklemore & Lewis” “Thrift Shop” down to No. 4.  Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” rises 7-5.

The bottom half of the Top 10, Bruno Mars” “When I Was Your Man” drops 4-6, Timberlake”s “Suit & Tie,” featuring Jay-Z, rises 8-7, Pitbull”s “Feel This Moment,” featuring Christina Aguilera climbs 9-8. Icona Pop”s “I Love It,” featuring Charli XCX, which has been around for months now, finally makes it to the Top 10 as it climbs 13-9. Just as “I Love It” makes it into the elite Top 10, Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive,” returns to top the top 10, rising 12-10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#Rihanna
TAGSBILLBOARD HOT 100BRUNO MARSImagine DragonsJust Give Me a ReasonJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEMacklemore and Ryan LewisMikky EkkoPINKPITBULLRihanna

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP