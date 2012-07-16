Look: Pink reveals the cover art for ‘The Truth About Love’ album

For as forward as Pink”s music can be, she”s often liked a little retro look when it comes to artwork associated with her projects. For the video for “Raise Your Glass” she evoked WW2 cultural icon Rosie the Riveter.

This time, she”s a little more revealing. In the cover art for “The Truth About Love,” a trim Pink adopts a panties straight out of “Mad Men” with garters clipped to thigh highs. She”s also sporting a cropped jacket and blood red, silletto-heeled pumps.  No sign that she ever carried a kid for nine months. The font is straight out of a ’50s horror movie. Sure, the tats and black fingernail polish bring the look screaming in to the 2010s, but there”s still something delightfully retro about it.

“Blow Me (One Last Kiss),” the first single from  “The Truth About Love,” is off to a rousing start at radio and was the No. 1 most added song at Pop and Hot Adult Contemporary radio last week, according to her label.
 

