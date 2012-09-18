Pink sets 2013 North American tour dates

09.18.12

Pink, whose new album “The Truth About Love” dropped today,” will tour behind the new set starting next year.

The North American arena outing, promoted by Live Nation and presented by Covergirl, will start Feb. 13 in Phoenix at U.S. Airways Center and conclude at Boston”s TD Garden on March 28.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Sept. 29.

February 13, 2013    Phoenix, AZ        U.S. Airways Center       
February 15, 2013    Las Vegas, NV        Mandalay Bay Events Center   
February 16, 2013    Los Angeles, CA    STAPLES Center     
February 18, 2013    San Jose, CA        HP Pavilion at San Jose      
February 21, 2013    Houston, TX        Toyota Center           
February 22, 2013    Dallas, TX        American Airlines Center   
February 24, 2013    Orlando    , FL        Amway Center           
February 25, 2013    Fort Lauderdale, FL    BB&T Center           
February 27, 2013    Tampa, FL         Tampa Bay Times Forum   
March 1, 2013        Atlanta, GA        Philips Arena           
March 2, 2013        Nashville, TN        Bridgestone Arena       
March 5, 2013        Detroit, MI        The Palace of Auburn Hills  
March 6, 2013        Columbus, OH        Schottenstein Center       
March 8, 2013        Louisville, KY        KFC Yum! Center       
March 09, 2013        Chicago, IL        United Center           
March 11, 2013        Toronto, ON        Air Canada Centre     
March 12, 2013        Montreal, QC        Bell Centre           
March 14, 2013        Washington DC        Verizon Center           
March 16, 2013        Charlotte, NC        Time Warner Cable Arena   
March 17, 2013        Philadelphia, PA    Wells Fargo Center       
March 19, 2013         Saint Paul, MN        Xcel Energy Center      
March 23, 2013        East Rutherford, NJ    Izod Center          
March 25, 2013        Uniondale, NY        Nassau Coliseum       
March 27, 2013        Uncasville, CT        Mohegan Sun Arena      
March 28, 2013        Boston, MA          TD Garden           

 

