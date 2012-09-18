Pink sets 2013 North American tour dates

Pink, whose new album “The Truth About Love” dropped today,” will tour behind the new set starting next year.

The North American arena outing, promoted by Live Nation and presented by Covergirl, will start Feb. 13 in Phoenix at U.S. Airways Center and conclude at Boston”s TD Garden on March 28.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Sept. 29.

Read our album review here.

February 13, 2013 Phoenix, AZ U.S. Airways Center

February 15, 2013 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

February 16, 2013 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

February 18, 2013 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion at San Jose

February 21, 2013 Houston, TX Toyota Center

February 22, 2013 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

February 24, 2013 Orlando , FL Amway Center

February 25, 2013 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

February 27, 2013 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum

March 1, 2013 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

March 2, 2013 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

March 5, 2013 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

March 6, 2013 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

March 8, 2013 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

March 09, 2013 Chicago, IL United Center

March 11, 2013 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

March 12, 2013 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

March 14, 2013 Washington DC Verizon Center

March 16, 2013 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena

March 17, 2013 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

March 19, 2013 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 23, 2013 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

March 25, 2013 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 27, 2013 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

March 28, 2013 Boston, MA TD Garden