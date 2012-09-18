Pink sets 2013 North American tour dates

Pink, whose new album “The Truth About Love” dropped today,” will tour behind the new set starting next year.
The North American arena outing, promoted by Live Nation and presented by Covergirl, will start Feb. 13 in Phoenix at U.S. Airways Center and conclude at Boston”s TD Garden on March 28.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Sept. 29.
Read our album review here.
February 13, 2013 Phoenix, AZ U.S. Airways Center
February 15, 2013 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
February 16, 2013 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
February 18, 2013 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion at San Jose
February 21, 2013 Houston, TX Toyota Center
February 22, 2013 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
February 24, 2013 Orlando , FL Amway Center
February 25, 2013 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
February 27, 2013 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum
March 1, 2013 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
March 2, 2013 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
March 5, 2013 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills
March 6, 2013 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
March 8, 2013 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
March 09, 2013 Chicago, IL United Center
March 11, 2013 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
March 12, 2013 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
March 14, 2013 Washington DC Verizon Center
March 16, 2013 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena
March 17, 2013 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
March 19, 2013 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
March 23, 2013 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center
March 25, 2013 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum
March 27, 2013 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
March 28, 2013 Boston, MA TD Garden
