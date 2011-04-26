‘Piranha 3DD’ will offer second helping of flesh-eating fish, gratuitous nudity

If you didn’t get you fill with last year’s 3D “Piranha” remake, the second course is arriving soon.

Dimension Films has has begun principal photography on a sequel called “Piranha 3DD” (hee hee!).

On the piranha’s menu this time are Danielle Panabaker (“The Crazies”), Matt Bush (“Adventureland”), Chris Zylka (“The Amazing Spider-Man”), David Koechner (“The Office,” “Anchorman”), Meagan Tandy (“Unstoppable”), Paul James Jordan, Hector Jimenez and Clu Gulager.

The first film had some slightly bigger names, like Jerry O’Connell (“Jerry Maguire”), Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future”) and Elisabeth Shue (“Leaving Las Vegas”).

The sequel offers up more of the same: Vacationing visitors of The Big Wet Water Park discover something in the water…flesh-eating prehistoric piranhas. The piranhas eat the people.

Directed by John Gulager (“Feast”), shooting on the sequel is now underway in Wilmington, NC.

The sequel is being produced by Mark Canton, Marc Toberoff and Joel Soisson, and exec produced by Chako van Leeuwen.

“Piranha 3DD” will open nationwide in 3D on November 23, 2011 — just in time for Thanksgiving.

The sequel to the original 1978 “Piranha,” 1981’s “Piranha 2: The Spawning,” was directed by none other than James Cameron (“Avatar,” “Titanic”). But he most likely won’t be seeing this sequel.