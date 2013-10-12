Pirates and artists abound in new ‘Black Sails’ and ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ trailers

Starz sailed into this year’s New York Comic-Con with brand new trailers for two original series, namely the highly-anticipated “Black Sails,” and the returning series “Da Vinci”s Demons.”

“Black Sails,” an original series executive produced by “Transformers” and “Bad Boys” director Michael Bay, is a pirate drama which takes place twenty years before the events in Robert Louis Stevenson”s classic book “Treasure Island.”

The first season will run for eight episodes and centers on pirate Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his crew of pillagers, who take on a new crew member named John Silver as they fight for the survival of the criminal-friendly New Providence Island. It also stars Jessica Parker Kennedy, Hannah New, Zach McGowan and Tom Hopper as Billy Bones, which has to be the coolest pirate name ever.

The initial trailer promises ships, swords, sex, explosions and cool facial hair.



Watch the “Black Sails” trailer here:

Meanwhile, the Starz historical action series “Da Vinci”s Demons” is returning for a second season in 2014, and the network also unveiled a new trailer at NYCC. Created by David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Man of Steel”), season two of “Demons” continues the fictionalized adventures renaissance man Leonardo da Vinci (Tom Riley) as he continues on his quest to find the fabled Book of Leaves and uncover the secret history of his mother. Check out some photos from season 2 here. It also stars Laura Haddock, Blake Ritson, Elliot Cowan and Lara Pulver. Watch the “Da Vinci’s Demons” season 2 trailer here:

“Black Sails” premieres on Starz in January 2014.

“DaVinci’s Demons” will return to Starz in Spring 2014.

