â€˜Pirates of the Caribbean,â€™ â€˜Carsâ€™ sequel included in Disney, IMAX 3-D deal

Walt Disney Studios and IMAX have signed a three movie deal sending three titles to the big-big screen in 3-D next year. “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” “Cars 2” and “Mars Needs Moms” are all included in the expanded partnership, with each to be re-mastered for the screens and sounds of IMAX theaters for 2011.

The “Pirates” sequel with Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz is due out May 20; the second of the “Cars” Pixar films will drop June 25; and the animated, Seth Green- and Joan Cusack-voiced “Mars” will be released March 11.

The last “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, “At World”s End” from 2007, has a $309,420,379 domestic gross to date. The first “Cars” movie, out in 2006 with Owen Wilson and Paul Newman, did 244,082,964.

Disney”s most recent 3-D endeavor “Toy Story 3,” played in IMAX at 180 of the 4,000 theaters in the United States. $8.4 million of the film’s opening gross of $110 million.