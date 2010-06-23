â€˜Pirates of the Caribbean,â€™ â€˜Carsâ€™ sequel included in Disney, IMAX 3-D deal

Walt Disney Studios and IMAX have signed a three movie deal sending three titles to the big-big screen in 3-D next year. “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” “Cars 2” and “Mars Needs Moms” are all included in the expanded partnership, with each to be re-mastered for the screens and sounds of IMAX theaters for 2011.
The “Pirates” sequel with Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz is due out May 20; the second of the “Cars” Pixar films will drop June 25; and the animated, Seth Green- and Joan Cusack-voiced “Mars” will be released March 11.
The last “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, “At World”s End” from 2007, has a $309,420,379 domestic gross to date. The first “Cars” movie, out in 2006 with Owen Wilson and Paul Newman, did 244,082,964.
Disney”s most recent 3-D endeavor “Toy Story 3,” played in IMAX at 180 of the 4,000 theaters in the United States. $8.4 million of the film’s opening gross of $110 million.
ugh. 3D this 3D that. i wish that crap would go away. it’s horrible technology, why is it such a fad? just because of Avatar? newslfash, Avatar did so well because it was awesome CGI, not because of 3D. studios just realize they can charge more for it, that’s the only reason they’re doing it. not because people want it in 3D. most people probably don’t
Are these 3 going to be in DIGITAL IMAX theaters only, like Toy Story 3 is?
Very late reply. But Toy Story 3 was definitely not only in Digital IMAX theaters. I saw it in a normal IMAX theater opening weekend.
