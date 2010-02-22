Pitbull, Rage Against the Machine’s Morello, Linkin Park’s Shinoda to enhance new Cypress Hill set

Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda, Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Nightwatchmen), System of a Down guitarist/vocalist Daron Malakian, Marc Anthony, Pitbull, Everlast, Young De, Evidence, The Alchemist and comedians Cheech & Chong are all guest contributors to Cypress Hill’s forthcoming “Rise Up,” the group’s first album in six years.

The set drops April 6 via Priority/EMI, which is Snoop Dogg’s imprint, and leads off with two single: the Morello-enhanced title track and “Armada Latina,” featuring Anthony and Pitbull.

“Rise Up” has been three years in the making, and will feature additional contributions from DJ Julio G, who appears to be replacing longtime group DJ Muggs. Muggs produced two of the albums tracks.

Cypress Hill went on a hiatus after 2004’s “Till Death Do Us Part,” which contractually filled their obligation to Sony — a feat that, I feel, so rarely happens for bands.

The rap crew plans to hit the road to promote “Rise Up” soon.

Here is the tracklist for “Rise Up”:

1.   It Ain’t Nothin’ (feat. Young De)
Produced by B-Real for Audio Hustlaz
2.   Light It Up
Produced by Pete Rock for Chocolate Boy Wonda Productions
3.   Rise Up (feat. Tom Morello)
Produced by: Tom Morello and B-Real for Audio Hustlaz
4.   Get It Anyway
Produced by: Jim Jonsin
5.   Pass The Dutch (feat. Evidence and Alchemist)
Produced by: DjMuggs & DJ Khalil for Soul Assassins
6.   Bang Bang
Produced by: B-Real for Audio Hustlaz 
7.   K.U.S.H
Produced by: Sick Jacken and B-Real for Audio Hustlaz
8.   Get ‘Em Up
Produced by: B-Real for Audio Hustlaz
9.   Carry Me Away (feat. Mike Shinoda)
Produced by: Mike Shinoda   
10. Trouble Seeker (feat. Daron Malakian)
Produced by: Daron Malakian
11. Day Destroys the Night featuring Everlast
Produced by: DJ Muggs & DJ Khalil for Soul Assassins
12. I Unlimited
Produced by: B-Real for Audio Hustlaz
13. Armed & Dangerous
Produced by: Jake One and B-Real for Audio Hustlaz
14. Shut ‘Em Down (feat. Tom Morello)
Produced by: Tom Morello and B-Real for Audio Hustlaz
15. Armada Latina (feat. Marc Anthony and Pitbull)
Produced by: Jim Jonsin

