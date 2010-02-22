Pitbull, Rage Against the Machine’s Morello, Linkin Park’s Shinoda to enhance new Cypress Hill set

Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda, Tom Morello ( Rage Against The Machine , Audioslave, Nightwatchmen), System of a Down guitarist/vocalist Daron Malakian, Marc Anthony, Pitbull, Everlast, Young De, Evidence, The Alchemist and comedians Cheech & Chong are all guest contributors to Cypress Hill’s forthcoming “Rise Up,” the group’s first album in six years.



The set drops April 6 via Priority/EMI, which is Snoop Dogg’s imprint, and leads off with two single: the Morello-enhanced title track and “Armada Latina,” featuring Anthony and Pitbull.



“Rise Up” has been three years in the making, and will feature additional contributions from DJ Julio G, who appears to be replacing longtime group DJ Muggs. Muggs produced two of the albums tracks.



Cypress Hill went on a hiatus after 2004’s “Till Death Do Us Part,” which contractually filled their obligation to Sony — a feat that, I feel, so rarely happens for bands.

The rap crew plans to hit the road to promote “Rise Up” soon.

Here is the tracklist for “Rise Up”: