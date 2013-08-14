‘Pitch Perfect’ holiday album coming soon

As Anna Kendricks” “Cups” from “Pitch Perfect” remains lodged in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, fans of the 2012 hit movie now have something else to look forward to: a holiday album from the Barden Bellas and the Treblemakers.

“Pitch Perfect’s” Hana Mae Lee revealed the news to MTV at the Teen Choice Awards, adding that she believes the album will be a cappella, appropriately enough.

“There are Christmas classics,” she said of the project. “I”ll be singing ‘Silent Night.” I”m pretty sure it”s going to be all a capella…It”s all us, so it”s going to be sweet though because it”s going to sound like there”s other things, but it”s all us.”

Universal confirmed the release of the set to MTV, but had no details on a release date. Christmas albums usually drop in October, so expect it then. A sequel to the movie is expected in 2015.

Check out Lee’s interview and very weird head gear below:

