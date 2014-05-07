‘Pitch Perfect’s’ Rebel Wilson to star in ‘Private Benjamin’ remake

05.07.14 4 years ago

Rebel Wilson is our new Goldie Hawn.

The actress and comedian has signed on for New Line's remake of “Private Benjamin,” the hit 1980 comedy which starred Hawn as a spoiled high-society widow who struggles to assimilate after joining the U.S. Army. The remake, which previously had Anna Faris attached to the lead role, will follow the same basic outline as the original film according to story-breaker The Tracking Board.

“Private Benjamin” grossed nearly $70 million in the fall of 1980, becoming one of the biggest hits of the year. It went on to spawn a short-lived CBS TV series starring Lorna Patterson.

What do you think of Rebel Wilson as “Private Benjamin”? Vote in the poll below to let us know.

TAGSPRIVATE BENJAMINPrivate Benjamin remakeREBEL WILSON

