Pixar gives new details on upcoming films at CinemaCon 2012

Get excited, Pixar fans: we’ve got new details on three of the animation studio’s forthcoming projects, revealed today at the CinemaCon 2012 convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While the information put out by the studio isn’t much more extensive than what was revealed at last summer’s D23 Expo, it nevertheless gives us a slightly better idea of what to expect from the developing projects, one of which was announced for the very first time today.

The first project, formerly called “The Untitled Pixar Movie About Dinosaurs”, now has an official name: “The Good Dinosaur”. Helmed by “Up” writer and co-director Bob Peterson (alongside co-director Peter Sohn), the film will present an alternate reality in which the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs missed Earth completely. It’s been slated for a May 30, 2014 release.

Synopsis: What if the cataclysmic asteroid that forever changed life on Earth actually missed the planet completely and giant dinosaurs never became extinct? This hilarious, heartfelt and original tale is directed by Bob Peterson (co-director/writer, “Up;” writer, “Finding Nemo”) and produced by John Walker (“The Incredibles,” “The Iron Giant”).

The second project, which like “The Good Dinosaur” was previously announced at D23, is called “The Untitled Pixar Movie That Takes You Inside The Mind”. The film, slated for a June 19, 2015 release, is being directed by “Up” and “Monsters, Inc.” helmer Pete Docter (and co-directed by Ronnie del Carmen). The official synopsis is below.

Synopsis: Pixar takes audiences on incredible journeys into extraordinary worlds: from the darkest depths of the ocean to the top of the tepui mountains in South America; from the fictional metropolis of Monstropolis to a futuristic fantasy of outer space. From director Pete Docter (“Up,” “Monsters, Inc.”) and producer Jonas Rivera (“Up”), the inventive new film will take you to a place that everyone knows, but no one has ever seen: the world inside the human mind.

The last of the three projects, and the only one not previously announced at D23, has a working title of “The Untitled Pixar Movie About Dia de los Muertos”. Directed by “Toy Story 3” helmer Lee Unkrich, the film doesn’t yet have a firm release date (but I’ll go ahead and guess 2016-ish).

Synopsis: From director Lee Unkrich and producer Darla K. Anderson, the filmmaking team behind the Academy Award®-winning “Toy Story 3,” comes a wholly original Pixar Animation Studios film that delves into the vibrant holiday of Día de los Muertos.

So, there you have it. While the official synopses are admittedly short on anything but the broadest outlines of the films’ respective plots, at the very least it sounds like Pixar’s got some interesting stuff in the pipeline (as usual).

More imminently, Pixar is currently prepping for the release of the fantasy-adventure film “Brave” (helmed by first-time feature director Mark Andrews), which is slated for release on June 22. Next year, the studio has “Monsters, Inc.” sequel “Monsters University”, which is being directed by first-timer Dan Scanlon. That one’s scheduled to hit theaters on June 21, 2013.

Excited for Pixar’s upcoming slate? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments!

