Pixar’s latest short examines the intersection of American childhood and Hindu rituals

This November, Pixar Animation Studio artist Sanjay Patel will bring his vision to the world. “Sanjay”s Super Team” – a seven minute short film – will play in from of Pixar”s “The Good Dinosaur.” Growing up as an Indian American in the 1980s, Patel lived into two worlds: one dominated by Saturday morning superhero cartoons, and one rooted in the Hindu rituals of his family. It”s those colliding cultures Patel will bring to the screen with “Sanjay”s Super Team.”

From the LA Times:

The seven-minute short begins with young Sanjay watching cartoons and eating cereal in a bland, beige room as his father jingles a bell, beckoning him to join in meditation. Reluctant and bored by the ceremony, Sanjay begins daydreaming a kind of ancient, Hindu version of “The Avengers,” with the gods appearing like superheroes. As the daydream progresses, the color, light and animation of the film grows increasingly dazzling and cosmic, and Sanjay grows closer to understanding his father's inner world.

Image Credit: Pixar Animation Studios

Directed by Patel, “Sanjay”s Super Team” was produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, who previously served as associate producer on “Toy Story 3” and “Monsters University.” Pixar brought in composer Mychael Danna (“Life of Pie,” “Monsoon Wedding”) to score the short.

“Sanjay”s Super Team” will premiere this June at the Annecy International Film Festival in France and will be released in theaters with “The Good Dinosaur” on November 25, 2015.