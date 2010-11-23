PJ Harvey sets Valentine’s Day for new album, ‘Let England Shake’

British singer/songwriter PJ Harvey will release her eighth studio album, “Let England Shake,” Feb. 14 on Island Records.

Harvey recorded the album in a 19th century church in Dorset, England with co-producer Flood, as well as longtime collaborators, John Parish and Mick Harvey, according to her website.

Harvey had previously announced a largely-sold out European tour that kicks off Feb. 18 in Brussels. There is no word on U.S. dates yet, although Harvey is expected to add a number of festival dates to her schedule. In addition to Mick Harvey and Parish, her live band will include Jean-Marc Butty.

“Let England Shake” is her first solo album since 2007″s “White Chalk.” “We played most of the music live,” Harvey told UK music magazine, NME. “I didn”t set down any rules. For some reason, we were all in a very good place, with a lot of energy, intensity and vitality in us at that time. It was a really enjoyable experience, and I think the record”s ended up full of energy and quite an uplifting experience because of it.”