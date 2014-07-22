Plagiarizing Tweets Can Win You Praise in USA Today

USA Today featured a charming tweet today from Tommy Toledo, whose Twitter bio describes him as a pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Too bad Toledo actually stole the quip from writer/Actual Twitter Funnyperson Aaron Fullerton. But no matter! The stolen tweet was only featured on the cover of the third largest newspaper in the nation's sports section. What-even-ever.
Here's the original quote.
Imagine Ferris Bueller trying so hard not to Instagram his whole day off.
– Aaron Fullerton (@AaronFullerton) July 20, 2014
Here's the subsequent, nationally reprinted tweet from Toledo.
Imagine how hard it would've been for Ferris Bueller not to tweet about his whole Day Off ????
– Tommy Toledo (@TommyToledo13) July 21, 2014
In case you're wondering, Toledo's pretty psyched about his emergence as a serious literary wit.
Front page of @USATODAY Sports! ???? #FerrisBuellerYoureMyHero pic.twitter.com/FtzQ8cF4q5
– Tommy Toledo (@TommyToledo13) July 22, 2014
It's one thing to steal a tweet. It's another to brag about the stolen tweet after your deed has spiraled out of control. Shia LaBeouf would've been on a 17-city apology tour by this point.
Let's be clear: Tweets get stolen all the time. It's annoying, and there's really no adequate way of shaming a tweet plagiarist. But once your theft lands a newspaper cover and you still won't recant, maybe then it's safe for everyone to join in on the contempt.
Are you saying it’s impossible for two different people to have a similar unique thought? Does the “pitcher” even follow the “comedian”? Was Ferris Bueller on TV that night? I know whenever I catch a replay of “Dazed and Confused” on basic cable me and some other brilliant being make the same legalize pot/alright alright alright joke.