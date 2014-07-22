Plagiarizing Tweets Can Win You Praise in USA Today

USA Today featured a charming tweet today from Tommy Toledo, whose Twitter bio describes him as a pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Too bad Toledo actually stole the quip from writer/Actual Twitter Funnyperson Aaron Fullerton. But no matter! The stolen tweet was only featured on the cover of the third largest newspaper in the nation's sports section. What-even-ever.

Here's the original quote.

Imagine Ferris Bueller trying so hard not to Instagram his whole day off. – Aaron Fullerton (@AaronFullerton) July 20, 2014

Here's the subsequent, nationally reprinted tweet from Toledo.

Imagine how hard it would've been for Ferris Bueller not to tweet about his whole Day Off ???? – Tommy Toledo (@TommyToledo13) July 21, 2014

In case you're wondering, Toledo's pretty psyched about his emergence as a serious literary wit.

It's one thing to steal a tweet. It's another to brag about the stolen tweet after your deed has spiraled out of control. Shia LaBeouf would've been on a 17-city apology tour by this point.

Let's be clear: Tweets get stolen all the time. It's annoying, and there's really no adequate way of shaming a tweet plagiarist. But once your theft lands a newspaper cover and you still won't recant, maybe then it's safe for everyone to join in on the contempt.